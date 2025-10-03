5 things you should never add to protein shakes

Suchismita Maity

Artificial sweeteners and flavourings

Your protein powder probably already has them. Adding more can mess with your gut, trigger cravings, and spike your sweet tooth. Keep it clean!

Pexels

Sugary mixers

Fruit juice, sodas, or chocolate syrups? Huge no. They load your shake with sugar, cause energy crashes, and cancel out your healthy goals.

Pexels

Thickening agents

Extra xanthan gum, guar gum, or carrageenan can make your shake thick, but they also bring bloating and gas. Your gut deserves better.

Pexels

Acidic juices

Mixing whey with orange or pineapple juice? Expect curdles, clumps, and a stomach that’s not impressed. Stick to water or milk instead.

Pexels

Too much fiber

Yes, fiber is healthy. No, it shouldn’t drown your shake. Overloading slows protein absorption and leaves you bloated and uncomfortable.

Pexels
Click here