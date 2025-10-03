5 things you should never add to protein shakes

Suchismita Maity
Your protein powder probably already has them. Adding more can mess with your gut, trigger cravings, and spike your sweet tooth. Keep it clean!
Fruit juice, sodas, or chocolate syrups? Huge no. They load your shake with sugar, cause energy crashes, and cancel out your healthy goals.
Extra xanthan gum, guar gum, or carrageenan can make your shake thick, but they also bring bloating and gas. Your gut deserves better.
Mixing whey with orange or pineapple juice? Expect curdles, clumps, and a stomach that’s not impressed. Stick to water or milk instead.
Yes, fiber is healthy. No, it shouldn’t drown your shake. Overloading slows protein absorption and leaves you bloated and uncomfortable.