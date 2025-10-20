Top 5 Halloween costumes for 2025

Bristi Dey
Halloween is creeping up fast, and pop culture has already crowned its spooky royalty! From terrifying dolls to oddly cute Japanese monkeys, these characters are chilling in their own unique way. Want to turn heads this spooky season? Here are a few costume ideas that might just make you the star of your friend group!
Labubu
These dolls have already taken over the internet. So to be the trendy one, go for fuzzy textures of clothing, an oversized hoodie will. Don’t shy away from bright colours, go dramatic with the eyes, and don’t be afraid to add a playful twist like tiny horns or oversized teeth for that extra edge. It’s weird, whimsical, and totally fun.
K-Pop Demon Hunters
BTS fans listen up! Dress up the cutest and prettiest in the K-Pop Demon Hunters’ costumes and absolutely steal the show! Get leather harnesses, long trench coats, silver accessories, and glowing red eye makeup. You can also add a toy sword for that matter to accessorize and be the bold Demon hunter!
Hirono
Want a dreamy and mysterious vibe? Go as Hirono: messy hair, minimalist expression and layered flowy fabrics. Add soft face paint or a mask for that melancholic vibe. Oh, and you can even accessorize it with talisman-inspired accessories and a serious look on your face!
Wicked
Go green, literally! Channel your inner Elphaba from Wicked, but with your own bold twist. A shock of green face paint will deliver the kind of scare no one saw coming (just make sure it's easy to wash off!). Pair it with a sleek black dress or a structured coat, a pointed hat, and finish it off with dark, glam makeup. It’s eerie, elegant, and totally unforgettable.
Wednesday Addams
Channel your inner gloom and go as the darkly iconic Wednesday Addams, while making your bestie dress up as the bubbly Enid Sinclair. Oh and don’t forget to bring out that deathly stare in you!