5 new cool girl wellness trends you will actually want to try

Suchismita Maity
Ice bath rituals
Cold plunges are the new hot yoga which boosts energy, calms inflammation, and gives you that post-dip glow.
Adaptogen Mocktails
Swap cocktails for chic adaptogen blends that reduce stress, support sleep, and keep you social without the hangover.
Lymphatic drainage massage
A skincare-meets-body ritual loved by celebs and helps reduce puffiness, sculpt, and promote circulation.
Infrared sauna blankets
Think cosy Netflix nights while you detox. Sweat it out, boost immunity, and relax in your own living room.
Moon cycle syncing
Wellness routines that align with your menstrual cycle while optimizing workouts, food, and skincare based on each phase.