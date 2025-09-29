5 secret habits billionaires swear by

Suchismita Maity
Reading daily
From Warren Buffett to Bill Gates, billionaires devote hours to reading. And not just for leisure, but to expand their knowledge and perspectives.
Waking up early
Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook start their days before most people are awake. Early mornings mean quiet time for planning, reflection, and focus.
Focused networking
Billionaires cultivate strong, intentional relationships. They surround themselves with thinkers, innovators, and mentors who challenge them to grow.
Thinking long-term
Instead of chasing quick wins, they invest in ideas, companies, and personal habits that build sustainable success over decades.