6 ways to keep your hair smelling naturally amazing

Suchismita Maity
Use gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and wash your hair 2–3 times a week.
Over-washing can strip natural oils and make hair dry and more prone to odor.
Always condition your hair after shampooing. Focus on the mid-lengths to ends to keep hair soft, smooth, and naturally fragrant.
A healthy scalp is a fresh-smelling hair. Massage your scalp with natural oils like coconut, argan, or jojoba to nourish follicles and reduce odor.
Never leave your hair damp for too long. Air-dry or gently towel-dry to prevent bacteria growth, which can cause unpleasant smells.
Spritz hair lightly with natural scents like diluted essential oils (lavender, rosemary, or lemon). Avoid heavy perfumes; they can weigh hair down or irritate the scalp.
Eat a balanced diet, drink plenty of water, and keep hair covered in pollution-heavy environments. Healthy hair comes from inside out – good habits will give you naturally fragrant locks.