Why should you avoid a hot shower immediately after a workout?

Suchismita Maity

Cool down first

After a tough workout, it might feel tempting to jump straight into a hot shower. But your body actually needs some time to cool down first.

Pexels

Risk of dizziness

When you exercise, your body temperature rises and your blood vessels expand. A hot shower immediately after can cause dizziness or even fainting because your body is already overheated.

Pexels

Muscle inflammation

Hot water can also increase inflammation in your muscles. Instead of soothing soreness, it may actually make recovery slower.

Pexels

Heart rate strain

Your heart rate is still elevated post-workout. Hopping into hot water can put extra strain on your cardiovascular system, making you feel weak or lightheaded.

Pexels

The better choice

The better choice? Start with a cool shower or lukewarm water to gradually bring your body temperature down. You can enjoy a warm shower later once your body has stabilized.

Pexels
