How to make DIY scented candles for a cosy, fragrant home

Michelle Rebekah John
Nothing sets the mood like a beautifully scented candle whether you’re unwinding after a long day or creating the perfect cosy setting. But why boy expensive candles when you can make your own? With a few simple ingredients, you can craft a personalized candle that smells amazing and adds a stylish touch to your space!
To make your own scented candles, you'll need wax (soy, beeswax, or paraffin), a pre-tabbed wick, and a heatproof container like a glass jar or tin.
Melt the wax
Use a double boiler to melt the wax slowly, stirring gently until fully liquefied. If using a microwave, heat in 30-second intervals, stirring between each.
Add your scent
Once melted, remove from heat and let cool slightly before adding fragrance oil (about 10% of the wax weight) or a few drops of essential oil. Stir well to distribute the scent evenly.
Secure the wick
Place the wick in the center of your container and hold it in place using a wick holder or wrap it around a pencil laid across the top of the jar.
Pour the wax
Carefully pour the scented wax into your container, leaving some space at the top. Let it cool and solidify completely (this may take a few hours).
Trim the wick and enjoy
Once set, trim the wick to about ¼ inch for a clean burn. Light it up and let the fragrance fill your space!