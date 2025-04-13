Five unique facials around the world that you must try once in your lifetime

Subhadrika Sen

Snail Slime Facial

A K-beauty staple, the Snail Slime Facial in Korea is done with live or extracted Mucin and backed with science!

Camel Milk Facial

Full of Vitamins and Lactic Acid, the Camel Milk Facial in Morocco is good for doing away with fine lines and getting an even skin tone.

Bee Venom Facial

Nicknamed Nature’s Botox in the UK and New Zealand, the Bee Venom Facial imitates a bee sting and makes the body produce collagen and boost blood flow for a plump and flushed glowy look.

Cactus Facial

When in Mexico and Arizona, you may try out the Cactus Facial with the prickly pear which soothes, hydrates and detoxifies your skin.

Leech Therapy facial

Hirudotherapy or the Leech Therapy facial places live leeches over your skin which detoxifies blood, improves circulation, heals acne or scars and gives a post facial glow.

