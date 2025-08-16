Five Korean haircuts that can transform your look

Suchismita Maity

The see-through bangs cut

This soft and wispy bang style frames your face beautifully and makes you look youthful and fresh.

pexels

The layered bob

The layered bob is chic and modern, with airy layers that slim down your face and add a trendy edge to your style.

pexels

The long hush cut

The hush cut is all about soft, textured layers with feathered ends, giving your hair a flowy, effortless look straight out of a K-drama.

pexels

The c-curl cut

This shoulder-length haircut with inward curls at the ends creates a polished, feminine, and timeless appeal.

pexels

The wolf cut

With messy, voluminous layers at the crown and a stylishly edgy vibe, the wolf cut is perfect if you want to channel bold K-pop energy.

