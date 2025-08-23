Love long layers? Four products you need to style them

Michelle Rebekah John
Long layers are the haircut that never goes out of style, they’re flattering, versatile and can be dressed up and down in seconds. But to really make them shine, you need the right styling sidekicks. Here are four products every layered-hair lover should have in their kit:
Volumising mousse
Layers look their best when they have movement and body. A lightweight mousse lifts your roots and adds bounce without weighing your hair down. Instant salon volume at home.
Texturising spray
Want that “effortless, just-tossed-my-hair” vibe? A spritz of texturising spray brings out definition in your layers, giving you that undone, beachy finish that looks chic all day.
Shine serum
Finish strong with a few drops of serum through your ends. It tames flyaways, seals split ends and adds that glossy, light-catching finish that makes long layers truly pop.
Pro tip: mix and match these products depending on your mood, big bouncy waves one day, sleek shine the next. With the right styling crew, your long layers will never fall flat.