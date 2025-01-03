Skincare trends to watch in 2025

Restoring the skin barrier and microbiome health

One of the most enduring trends in skincare, and one that will continue into 2025, is the focus on strengthening the skin barrier and supporting the microbiome. Ceramides, pre- and probiotics, and niacinamide are key ingredients in restoring balance to the skin’s ecosystem. These products help the skin stand strong against external stressors like pollution and UV damage while promoting a healthy microbiome. For those battling dryness, irritation, or sensitivity, skin barrier repair is crucial to ensuring lasting skin health.