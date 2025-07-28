Five blush tricks that’ll blow up your makeup game

Michelle Rebekah John

Think blush is just for your cheeks? Think again. The internet may be flooded with the same old draping tutorials, but the real blush rebels are getting creative and it’s time you joined the pink revolution!

5 genius ways to wear blush you haven't tried yet

Blush as eyeshadow

Forget neutrals, your blush is now your go-to shadow. Swipe it across your lids for a soft, monochromatic look that’s effortlessly chic. Cream blushes work best here for a dewy finish, but powder will give you that matte feel.

Blush as eyeshadow

Blush under foundation (The ‘blush sandwich’)

Apply a whole lot of blush before your foundation to make it look like you’re naturally that rosy. It gives you that ‘lit from within’ glow, perfect for those no-makeup makeup days or when you want to look like you’ve just come back from a brisk walk (minus the walk).

Blush under foundation

The ‘under-eye’ flush

Worn by Korean beauty influencers, this technique places blush just below the eyes and across the nose for a youthful, slightly sun-kissed vibe. Warning: may cause cuteness overload.

The ‘under-eye’ flush

Blush as contour

Ditch your bronzer. Blush contour (or blontour) is the new sculpt. Use a deeper-toned blush just below your cheekbones and blend upward. It gives you structure and colour — a two-for-one win.

Blush as contour

Glossy blush FTW

Dab a little gloss or balm over your blush for a glass-skin finish. It catches the light beautifully and makes your face look fresh, juicy and camera-ready.

Glossy blush
Click here