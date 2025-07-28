Five blush tricks that’ll blow up your makeup game

Michelle Rebekah John
Think blush is just for your cheeks? Think again. The internet may be flooded with the same old draping tutorials, but the real blush rebels are getting creative and it’s time you joined the pink revolution!
Blush as eyeshadow
Forget neutrals, your blush is now your go-to shadow. Swipe it across your lids for a soft, monochromatic look that’s effortlessly chic. Cream blushes work best here for a dewy finish, but powder will give you that matte feel.
Blush under foundation (The ‘blush sandwich’)
Apply a whole lot of blush before your foundation to make it look like you’re naturally that rosy. It gives you that ‘lit from within’ glow, perfect for those no-makeup makeup days or when you want to look like you’ve just come back from a brisk walk (minus the walk).
The ‘under-eye’ flush
Worn by Korean beauty influencers, this technique places blush just below the eyes and across the nose for a youthful, slightly sun-kissed vibe. Warning: may cause cuteness overload.
Blush as contour
Ditch your bronzer. Blush contour (or blontour) is the new sculpt. Use a deeper-toned blush just below your cheekbones and blend upward. It gives you structure and colour — a two-for-one win.
Glossy blush FTW
Dab a little gloss or balm over your blush for a glass-skin finish. It catches the light beautifully and makes your face look fresh, juicy and camera-ready.