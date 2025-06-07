What are BIAB nails? The nail strengthening trend you’ll be obsessed with

Suchismita Maity
What are BIAB Nails?
BIAB stands for Builder in a Bottle, a nail-strengthening gel that can be used alone or as a base under polish.
Think: the strength of acrylics but with a natural, flexible feel.
Why people love it:
- Strengthens natural nails
- Chip-resistant & long-lasting
- Flexible, so less breakage
- No need for extensions
- Can be infilled like acrylics
- Great for nail growth
Healthier Than Acrylics
BIAB allows your natural nails to breathe and grow, without harsh chemicals or damage from removals. It’s a nail rehab in disguise!
Customizable
Nude? Glossy? French? BIAB comes in soft nudes and pinks but also works great with designs. Minimalist chic or statement art—it’s the perfect base!
Durability
Lasts Up to 4 Weeks! Unlike regular polish, BIAB stays strong for 3-4 weeks without chipping or lifting. Fewer salon visits = more time for you.
Ready to Try BIAB?
Tag your nail bestie and save this for your next salon visit.