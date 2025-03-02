Hey Gorgeous!

Rupam Jain

Healthy skin is in

The Meglow Body Yogurt keeps your skin nourished and healthy. Infused with strawberry flavour, it leaves a delightful fragrance too. Packed with shea butter, glycerin, almond oil, and strawberry extracts, it improves skin texture and appearance.

Price: INR 375. Available online.

Meglow Body Yogurt

Say bye bye to acne

With Activated Charcoal, Alite Anti-Acne Facewash detoxifies, removes excess oil, and cleanses pores to prevent breakouts. Enriched with aloe vera and Spirea Ulmaria Extract, it hydrates and soothes skin.

Price: INR 400. Available online.

Alite Anti-Acne Facewash

Scalp power

Minimalist’s new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo targets dandruff at its source and supports scalp health. With a gentle blend of Piroctone Olamine, Climbazole, and Salicylic Acid, this shampoo eliminates flakes and itching.

Price: INR 499. Available online.

Minimalist new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Clear & smooth

The 2% Brillare Salicylic Acid Face Serum deeply penetrates pores to eliminate excess oil and prevent blemishes. Infused with probiotics to balance the skin microbiome and zinc to control sebum production, it effectively reduces breakouts.

Price: INR 795. Available online.

Brillare Salicylic Acid Face Serum

Balancing act!

Experience the magic of nature with Revaa’s DIY Combo Pack. The ‘Pick Your Potion’ option lets you choose any two from their signature Essential Oils & Balms, allowing you to create a personalised blend.

Price: INR 899. Available online.

Revaa DIY Combo Pack

Have a good night

Lumaè Anti-Aging Night Cream features Astaxanthin, Sweet Almond Oil, and Niacinamide to rejuvenate your skin overnight. This potent blend hydrates, restores, and soothes the skin, reducing signs of aging.

Price: INR 599. Available online.

Lumaè Anti-Aging Night Cream

Hair day everyday

fHair’s Day-to-Day Care Shampoo and Conditioner is packed with Argan Oil, Macadamia Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, and D-panthenol that hydrate, strengthe, and repair dry, damaged hair.

Price: INR 2,199. Available online.

fHair’s Day-to-Day Care Shampoo and Conditioner

Butter love

Dromen & Co.’s Whipped Body Butter deeply hydrates without any greasy residue, leaving skin soft, smooth, and radiant. Packed with natural ingredients, it nourishes and protects your skin year-round.

Price: INR 1,199. Available online.

Dromen & Co.’s Whipped Body Butter

Style up

The new Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler is a versatile hairstyling tool designed to create voluminous hair with 50% less breakage. It features Even Heat Distribution technology, argan oil-infused ceramic plates, and 4x ionic conditioning for healthy, styled hair.

Price: INR 4,495. Available online.

