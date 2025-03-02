Hey Gorgeous!

Rupam Jain
Healthy skin is in
The Meglow Body Yogurt keeps your skin nourished and healthy. Infused with strawberry flavour, it leaves a delightful fragrance too. Packed with shea butter, glycerin, almond oil, and strawberry extracts, it improves skin texture and appearance.
Price: INR 375. Available online.
Say bye bye to acne
With Activated Charcoal, Alite Anti-Acne Facewash detoxifies, removes excess oil, and cleanses pores to prevent breakouts. Enriched with aloe vera and Spirea Ulmaria Extract, it hydrates and soothes skin.
Price: INR 400. Available online.
Scalp power
Minimalist’s new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo targets dandruff at its source and supports scalp health. With a gentle blend of Piroctone Olamine, Climbazole, and Salicylic Acid, this shampoo eliminates flakes and itching.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Clear & smooth
The 2% Brillare Salicylic Acid Face Serum deeply penetrates pores to eliminate excess oil and prevent blemishes. Infused with probiotics to balance the skin microbiome and zinc to control sebum production, it effectively reduces breakouts.
Price: INR 795. Available online.
Balancing act!
Experience the magic of nature with Revaa’s DIY Combo Pack. The ‘Pick Your Potion’ option lets you choose any two from their signature Essential Oils & Balms, allowing you to create a personalised blend.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
Have a good night
Lumaè Anti-Aging Night Cream features Astaxanthin, Sweet Almond Oil, and Niacinamide to rejuvenate your skin overnight. This potent blend hydrates, restores, and soothes the skin, reducing signs of aging.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
Hair day everyday
fHair’s Day-to-Day Care Shampoo and Conditioner is packed with Argan Oil, Macadamia Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, and D-panthenol that hydrate, strengthe, and repair dry, damaged hair.
Price: INR 2,199. Available online.
Butter love
Dromen & Co.’s Whipped Body Butter deeply hydrates without any greasy residue, leaving skin soft, smooth, and radiant. Packed with natural ingredients, it nourishes and protects your skin year-round.
Price: INR 1,199. Available online.
Style up
The new Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler is a versatile hairstyling tool designed to create voluminous hair with 50% less breakage. It features Even Heat Distribution technology, argan oil-infused ceramic plates, and 4x ionic conditioning for healthy, styled hair.
Price: INR 4,495. Available online.