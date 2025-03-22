This World Water Day we take a look at some fresh detox water combinations

Subhadrika Sen
The anti-oxidants in berries help in detox while mint paves way for smoother digestion in the Berry and Mint Detox Water with assortment of berries, mint leaves and fresh water.
For a liver cleanse and Vitamin C boost check out the Citrus Detox with lemon, orange, lime and water.
Throw in fresh lemon, ginger slices and water to make the metabolism booster Lemon and Ginger Detox water.
Pineapple lovers can opt for Pineapple and Mint detox which helps in digestion and leaves you refreshed.
If you are looking for smoother digestion, reduction in bloating and detoxification of the liver then gather some rosemary springs, lemon slices and mix it well into a Rosemary and Lemon Detox Water.