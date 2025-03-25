These tasty drinks will have your skin glowing from the inside out!

Michelle Rebekah John
As much as we love lathering products on our faces, skincare starts with what we eat. Sadly, the most expensive serum won’t cancel out our fast food addiction ( hopefully such a serum will exist). These skin-loving beverages are packed with vitamins, hydration and antioxidants to give you a radiant and healthy glow from within
Cucumber and Mint detox water:
Hydration is key to getting the glow of our dreams and what better way to do it than this detox water. Cucumber boots elasticity, while Mint calms any inflammation you might have. The best dewy skin duo you can find!
Berry smoothie:
Berries should be your go-to if you’re looking for fruits rich in collagen-boosting antioxidants. Simply blend delicious berries with Greek Yoghurt for a yummy, skin-firming treat. If refrigerated, this smoothie tastes like a delicious ice cream!
Spinach and Pineapple smoothie:
Greens have to be involved if you want good skin, we apologise. But you can make this green smoothie taste like a tropical mocktail! Pineapple brightens your skin while Spinach delivers vitamin A for cell turnover. Add some coconut water for extra hydration and flavour.
Turmeric milk:
We’ve all had our moms give us warm turmeric milk because turmeric helps with everything. This warm elixir fights acne and inflammation. Mix Turmeric with almond milk, cinnamon and honey for a soothing, glow-boosting drink.
Aloe Vera and Lemon cooler:
Aloe, another go-to skincare ingredient for flowing skin, hydrates from within. Lemon on the other hand, detoxifies!
Carrot and Orange juice:
Orange you glad you get retinol at home? Carrots are packed with beta-carotene which converts to retinol for smooth and youthful skin! Blend with oranges and ginger for a zesty morning boost!