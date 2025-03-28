'Seas' the day with these five beach essentials

Team Indulge
Sunscreen: Avoid lobster-red skin with a good SPF—your skin will thank you. Slather and keep reapplying your sunscreen and don’t let the sun steal your show.
Sunglasses: Squinting isn’t a vibe! So, level up your beach game with polarised lenses that protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and offer a glare-free ocean view.
Swimsuit: Slay your beach look with a perfect swimsuit, so that dip in the ocean feels as good as it looks. Whether you prefer a classic one-piece, a vibrant bikini, or comfy trunks, the right swimsuit makes all the difference.
Flip-flops: Ever tried running across hot sand barefoot? Not fun. Unlike your shoes that trap sand, flip-flops are your no-fuss beach buddies that protect your feet from burns, broken seashells and the sandy-toes struggle.
Beach Mat: Create your cozy sunbathing spot with a beach mat where you can stretch out and chill by avoiding direct contact with the sand.