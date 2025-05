Hormones change, life gets busier, and your hair has a mind of its own—but that doesn’t mean it has to lose its strength, shine, or style. Whether it’s the beginning of perimenopause or the aftermath of decades of styling, colouring, and exposure to environmental stressors, your mane may not behave the way it used to. But that doesn’t mean great hair days are behind you. In fact, with a few smart tweaks and some TLC, your hair can look better than ever.