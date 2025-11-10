Can matcha boost your immunity? 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Containing EGCG specifically, Matcha has almost 10x more antioxidants than traditional green tea. Antioxidants work to alleviate oxidative stress and promote greater immune cell advantages.
Studies show that matcha could help block bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and potentially enhance antibody production. Still preliminary, but hopeful for an immunity shield.
Matcha is full of Vitamin C, A, iron, and potassium, all vital to ensure your immune response can remain responsive and balanced.
Matcha supports your immune system, but shouldn’t take the place of a vaccine, healthy foods or sleep.
Too much matcha may block iron absorption or put extra strain on your liver. 1-2 cups of matcha will help you reap the benefits without worrying about those extras.