Can matcha boost your immunity? 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY

Antioxidant Powerhouse

Containing EGCG specifically, Matcha has almost 10x more antioxidants than traditional green tea. Antioxidants work to alleviate oxidative stress and promote greater immune cell advantages.

Matcha, an antioxidant-rich drink

It Fights Germs (In the Lab!)

Studies show that matcha could help block bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and potentially enhance antibody production. Still preliminary, but hopeful for an immunity shield.  

Lab-tested germ fighter (almost!)

Nutrition Boost to Immunity

Matcha is full of Vitamin C, A, iron, and potassium, all vital to ensure your immune response can remain responsive and balanced.

Matcha contains vitamins that guard your immunity

It Helps, But It’s Not Magic

Matcha supports your immune system, but shouldn’t take the place of a vaccine, healthy foods or sleep.

Not magic; just a smart support for your body

Balance is Key

Too much matcha may block iron absorption or put extra strain on your liver. 1-2 cups of matcha will help you reap the benefits without worrying about those extras.

Matcha + balance = true immunity.
Click here