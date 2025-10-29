5 things you should never do with wet hair

Ujjainee Roy

Don’t brush it aggressively

Wet hair is fragile and stretches easily, leading to breakage. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to gently detangle.

Don’t tie it tightly

Avoid ponytails, buns, or braids on wet hair. Elastic bands can cause breakage and leave dents

Don’t use heat immediately

Blow-drying or straightening soaking-wet hair can fry the strands. Let it air-dry partially before applying heat.

Don’t sleep with wet hair

Friction from your pillow can weaken hair and cause split ends or frizz. Always dry it first.

Don’t skip protection

Wet hair is vulnerable to environmental damage. Use a leave-in conditioner or serum to protect it from frizz and breakage.