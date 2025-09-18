Want lifted skin? These 4 tools can work wonders

Suchismita Maity
Jade Roller
A jade roller helps with lymphatic drainage and has a cooling effect that reduces puffiness. It’s perfect for a quick morning refresh.
Gua sha
Gua Sha is known for sculpting and lifting facial contours. It stimulates blood circulation, and with regular use, you’ll notice a visible tightening effect.
Microcurrent device
A microcurrent device works like a “workout” for your face. It stimulates your facial muscles, and with consistent use, it gives you a firmer, more toned look.
Face massager with LED therapy
A face massager with LED therapy is a multipurpose tool. Red light boosts collagen, while blue light fights acne, giving you both glow and lift.