5 best drinks to lose weight in 2026

Bristi Dey
Jeera water
Jeera water helps with the digestive enzymes and let's you shed fatty outlines in the body. Soaked or boiled cumin seeds help reduce bloating, and thus indirectly aids to weight loss.
Cinnamon honey water
Honey is known for its enriching nutritional values and mix a tablespoon of cinnamon, it will give a warming effect on your body. Usually made with warm water, this one reduces the urge of consuming carbs and helps the body to stay in control.
Fenugreek water
This one acts as a detox for the body. The nutrients in helps balance blood sugar and improve digestion. Drink it up early in the morning and let your body turn its detox mode on.
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
This is the perfect combo for a good digestion and controlled appetite. Mix 1 tbsp of ACV in a glass of water before meals and you're good to go!
Lemon water
The most one is the lemon water that is not just good for summer hydration but keeps a check on your gut. It helps boosting metabolism and aids digestion and is best consumed warm in the morning.