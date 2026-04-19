Say goodbye to sandpaper soles! Here is your 4-step guide to soft Summer feet

Srushti Kulkarni
Sun’s out, sandals are on and... oh, wait. If your heels are looking a bit more like a dry lake bed, you aren’t alone. The combination of open-footwear and heat is a recipe for moisture loss.
Start by softening the skin. Dip your feet in warm water and add a splash of apple cider vinegar or Epsom salts. Soak for 15 minutes. This breaks down the hard, dead skin cells, making them much easier to manage without irritation.
Step two would be to buff. While your skin is still damp and pliable, use a high-quality pumice stone or a foot file. The secret here is consistency over intensity. Light, circular motions will whisk away the dry layers.
Now that you’ve revealed fresh skin, you need to lock in hydration. Look for a cream containing salicylic acid or a urea stick. These ingredients keep your skin soft while drawing moisture deep into the dermis. Slather it on generously!
For a deep treatment, apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly over your moisturiser, then slide on a pair of cotton socks before bed. This creates an occlusive seal, forcing the moisture to stay put. You’ll wake up with a noticeable difference in just one night.