Sore throat in summer? Here are 6 ways to deal with it

Dharitri Ganguly
A warm, salt-water gargle may be helpful
Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for a few minutes, as the doctors usually suggest, several times a day. This helps reduce inflammation and wash away irritants.
Add a few extra cups of tea
In summers, having cups of heavy, masala chai can be a little problematic. If you have a sore throat, switch to herbal concoctions or green tea, honey ginger tea, honey lemon tea, or even cups of black tea to soothe our irritated throat.
Coat your throat with honey
Take 1-2 teaspoons of raw honey to coat your throat and soothe nerve endings. You can swallow it directly or mix it into a lukewarm cup of herbal tea. soothing and comforting.
Strategically hydrate yourself
Drink plenty of room-temperature water and beverages like coconut water, buttermilk or chaas, and even a lassi. You can also add a lot of cucumber and watermelon to your meals. Opt of light soups or stews. Limit caffeine and alcohol, which actively dehydrate the body.
Soothe the air
Surviving in this heat without air-conditioner is difficult, but overusing it strips moisture from the air. You can either run a cool-mist humidifier in your room while sleeping to prevent throat dryness overnight, or an easy hack would be to keep a clean bucket, filled with clean water in the room.
Target allergies
Summer air often carries pollen and dust. If your throat is scratchy due to known, seasonal allergies, take an over-the-counter antihistamine to stop post-nasal drip from irritating the back of your throat