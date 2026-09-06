5 reasons adding salads to your diet can be a healthy choice

Apurva P
A well-planned salad can be filling without being excessively energy-dense, particularly when it is built around vegetables and other high-fibre ingredients. Adding beans, lentils or chickpeas can make it more satisfying, while creamy dressings and fried toppings can quickly increase its calorie content.
Salads offer a simple way to combine several vegetables in one meal, from leafy greens and tomatoes to carrots, peppers, beetroot and cabbage. Eating a wider variety of vegetables can also help you get a broader range of vitamins, minerals and plant compounds.
Vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds can all contribute to your daily fibre intake. Ingredients such as chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils and quinoa can also make a salad more filling while supporting normal digestive function.
Ingredients such as cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, watermelon and oranges contain substantial amounts of water and can contribute to your overall fluid intake. They are particularly refreshing additions to meals during warmer months, although they should complement rather than replace regular water consumption.
Building salads around vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds can make it easier to include more minimally processed foods in your diet. It can also reduce the space available on your plate for foods high in added sugars, sodium and unhealthy fats.