5 science-backed art therapy techniques beyond colouring books

Srushti Kulkarni
Beyond standard colouring or sand trays, Expressive Arts Therapists rely on a wide range of evidence-based art modalities. Therapists leverage specific physical materials and non-verbal techniques to regulate the nervous system.
Wet Clay Sculpting
Working with dense clay offers resistance that helps discharge pent-up physical tension or rage. Therapists often ask clients to build a clay model representing a problem and then physically alter or reshape it into something resilient — a tactile form of cognitive restructuring.
Finger Painting & Wet-on-Wet Watercolor
Fluid media (liquids, soft paints) reduce rigid control. In clinical settings, using fluid materials encourages emotional release for individuals who struggle with obsessive perfectionism or high psychological rigidity.
Mask-Making
People decorate the outside of a papier-mâché mask to depict how they present themselves to the world (their social shield) and paint the inside to reflect their hidden internal state (fears, grief or true identity).
Mixed-Media Collage
Cutting and pasting existing imagery from magazines, textures, and photographs bypasses 'blank canvas anxiety'. It allows individuals to map complex emotional states, trauma triggers or future goals when words feel inaccessible.
Visual Journaling
Combining spontaneous sketch, paint and written narrative in a private bound book. Psychiatrists often recommend this as homework alongside Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to track mood triggers and somatic responses over time.