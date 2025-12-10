4 genius solutions to keep coriander fresh for days

Freeze for long-term use

One should chop coriander and put it in small ice cube compartments along with a little water or oil, and then freeze it. The change in texture is there, but the flavour remains intact; thus, it is one of the smartest solutions to keep coriander fresh for later use in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌cooking.