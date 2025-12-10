4 genius solutions to keep coriander fresh for days

DEBOLINA ROY
Cut the stems and put the coriander vertically in a water jar with a little water. Cover the leaves loosely with a plastic bag and keep them in the fridge. It is an extremely effective way to keep coriander fresh and green.
Wrap your unwashed coriander gently in a slightly damp paper towel, then put it in an airtight container or zip-lock bag. The method regulates the moisture, and thus, the wilting is prevented.
One should wash the leaves and dry them thoroughly before putting them into an airtight container. The process of taking away the extra moisture is a way of slowing the spoilage, and the leaves can be kept fresh for a longer period of time.
One should chop coriander and put it in small ice cube compartments along with a little water or oil, and then freeze it. The change in texture is there, but the flavour remains intact; thus, it is one of the smartest solutions to keep coriander fresh for later use in cooking.