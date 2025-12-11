5 things you can make with chena this winter

Bristi Dey
Rasgulla
Stop sweet-talking your Bengali friend to get you some Rasgulla everytime they go home. Grab that chena in your fridge and work up some magic! Boil the milk, curdle it with lemon, roll the chena into smooth little balls, dunk them in sugar syrup, and let them chill, voila your homemade rasgullas are ready!
Kofta
Done with sweet tooth, then let's move to some spices. Make Kofta by mashing the chena nicely and adding ginger garlic paste, chopped onion, green chilies, coriander leaves, salt, pepper and spices of choice. A small portion of cornflour will help make it into a dough ball. Refrigerate and use them in curries or fry them and relish as a snack.
Stuffed Parathas
Basically it will be paneer paratha when you stuff the chena in it. Mix in your spices, herbs, and everything nice, roll the dough flat, fry until golden, and slap a little butter on top and you've got yourself the best breakfast.
Chena spread
Turn it into a delicious spread! Blend it with salt, pepper, oregano, chili flakes, a splash of milk, and a cheese cube until smooth and lump-free. Spread it on bread, crackers, or just dig in straight — snack time will definitely get an upgrade.
Sandesh
If you want some more Bengali effect in your delicious delights, make sandesh out of it. Knead fresh chena with sugar, shape into small pieces, garnish with saffron or nuts, and serve fresh, no freezing needed!