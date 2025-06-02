Top food items to improve your vision and combat eye fatigue

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Think spinach, kale, and collard greens which are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that filter harmful blue light and protect against macular degeneration and cataracts.
They have lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, and vitamin A, which are all essential for eye health. The yolk is particularly nutrient-dense.
Some examples are almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds. They are high in vitamin E and omega-3s, which reduce inflammation and protect the eyes from oxidative stress.
They contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect the retina and may reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
They are high in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A — crucial for maintaining good vision and preventing night blindness.
This includes salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help prevent dry eyes and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
They are loaded with beta-carotene and vitamin E, both of which help maintain eye health and prevent dryness.
They contain anthocyanins, which support night vision and reduce eye strain from screen time.
You can have fruits packed with vitamin C like oranges, lemons, grapefruits. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that strengthens eye tissues and blood vessels and reduces the risk of cataracts.