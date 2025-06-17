4 yummy food items to try in Puducherry

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Though traditionally Vietnamese, chả giò has found its way into some of Puducherry’s Franco-Asian cafés and seaside eateries. These crispy spring rolls are filled with minced meat or vegetables, wrapped in rice paper, and deep-fried to perfection. Served with a tangy dipping sauce, they’re the perfect starter to a laid-back meal by the beach.
Crepes are a staple in Puducherry’s many French-style cafés. Whether you like them sweet, with Nutella, bananas, or strawberries, or savoury with cheese, eggs, and herbs, there’s a crepe for every palate. These thin pancakes are light, delicious, and the perfect side dish to a cup of cappuccino.
A nod to the French-Creole influence, this vibrant salad brings together fresh local ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and sometimes grilled seafood or boiled eggs. It’s tossed in a tangy vinaigrette and served chilled.
What’s a French-influenced town without buttery, flaky croissants? Many bakeries in Puducherry offer authentic, hand-rolled croissants that rival those in Paris. Freshly baked each morning, they pair perfectly with a hot coffee and make for a delightful breakfast or mid-day snack.