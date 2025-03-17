7 high-protein food items and how to make them a part of your diet

Team Indulge
Eggs
These make for a fantastic source of high-quality protein. Eggs can be an excellent choice for a daily breakfast. These can be cooked in countless ways — boiled, scrambled, poached, fried, or made into omelettes — so you never get bored
Lentils
If you’re wondering about a vegetarian alternative, lentils are an excellent source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Packed with plant-based protein, lentils help keep you full and energised, making them a great addition to a balanced diet
Chicken
lovers will be delighted to know that their favourite protein is not just delicious but also a great addition to a balanced diet. Packed with essential nutrients, chicken can be enjoyed in countless ways — grilled, baked, or stir-fried. It’s incredibly versatile too — toss it into salads, wrap it up for a hearty meal, or whip up a quick and healthy stir-fry
Cheese
Cheese is a delicious and nutritious way to boost your protein intake while adding rich flavour to your meals. Whether sprinkled over salads, melted into sandwiches, or enjoyed as a snack, it offers a good dose of calcium and essential nutrients
Chickpeas
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a powerhouse of nutrition and an excellent plant-based protein source. Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan, or just looking to add more protein to your meals, these humble legumes are a fantastic choice
Seeds and nuts
They are protein-rich superfoods packed with essential nutrients. Almonds, walnuts, chia, and pumpkin seeds offer a perfect blend of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They support muscle growth, energy levels, and overall well-being
Seafood
Fish is an excellent source of high-quality protein, packed with essential amino acids that the body needs for growth and repair. With a high biological value, it is easily absorbed and utilised, making it a great addition to a balanced diet