Must try Pistachio flavoured desserts in 2025 to delight your taste buds!

Team Indulge
Dubai Kunafa Pista chocolates:
The nutty Pistachio filling brings out the sweetness of the silky chocolate coating, while the crispy kunafa provides a wonderful crunch. A delicious delight, this unusual combination offers the ideal harmony of flavours and textures.
Pistachio Ice Cream-Magnum collection:
Latest Pistachio ice cream which is velvety smooth and surrounded by rich, crackling milk chocolate that is studded with crunchy pistachio chunks all around.
Pistachio creme:
The new pistachio-flavoured "creme" recommends that its smooth, silky texture is best loved swirled into ice cream, drizzled over cakes, or spooned over heated pancakes or crepes
Pistachio Matcha Tiramisu cake:
A velvety mascarpone-pistachio cream, layers of delicate matcha-soaked sponge and a dusting of matcha powder for a beautifully balanced taste make up this delicious cake.
Pistachio jam cookies:
These cookies have a rich, nutty pistachio jam filling that wonderfully complements their buttery, melt-in-your-mouth base, creating a lovely blend of textures and flavours.