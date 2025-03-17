Must try Pistachio flavoured desserts in 2025 to delight your taste buds!

Team Indulge

Dubai Kunafa Pista chocolates:

The nutty Pistachio filling brings out the sweetness of the silky chocolate coating, while the crispy kunafa provides a wonderful crunch. A delicious delight, this unusual combination offers the ideal harmony of flavours and textures.

Dubai Kunafa pista chocolates

Pistachio Ice Cream-Magnum collection:

Latest Pistachio ice cream which is velvety smooth and surrounded by rich, crackling milk chocolate that is studded with crunchy pistachio chunks all around.

Pistachio Ice Cream-Magnum Collection

Pistachio creme:

The new pistachio-flavoured "creme" recommends that its smooth, silky texture is best loved swirled into ice cream, drizzled over cakes, or spooned over heated pancakes or crepes

Pistachio Creme

Pistachio Matcha Tiramisu cake:

A velvety mascarpone-pistachio cream, layers of delicate matcha-soaked sponge and a dusting of matcha powder for a beautifully balanced taste make up this delicious cake. 

Pistachio Matcha Tiramisu cake

Pistachio jam cookies:

These cookies have a rich, nutty pistachio jam filling that wonderfully complements their buttery, melt-in-your-mouth base, creating a lovely blend of textures and flavours.

Pistachio jam cookies