5 food plating and presentation tips

Team Indulge
Work around colours
A vibrant dish instantly catches the eye and stimulates the appetite. Instead of using artificial colours, opt for natural alternatives. The simplest way to enhance colour is by incorporating naturally colourful ingredients like carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, lettuce, beans, and more.
Play with textures
Incorporating a variety of textures adds depth and contrast. A balance of crispy, crunchy, smooth, and creamy elements makes a dish more engaging. For instance, pairing a velvety purée with a crispy garnish or adding toasted nuts to a soft dessert enhances both taste and mouthfeel.
Create layers and height
When plating food, think vertically rather than spreading elements outwards. Building upward by layering and stacking ingredients adds height, dimension, and a sense of sophistication to your dish.
Choose the right tableware and plates
The right tableware enhances food presentation. Choose a plate that fits the portion—too small looks crowded, too big feels empty. White plates highlight colours, while darker ones add contrast. Matte, glossy, or textured finishes set the mood. The right choice makes any dish look more appealing and refined.
Be careful of the portion size
Portion size plays a key role in plating. Overcrowding the plate can make a dish look messy, while too much empty space may seem unappetising. Balance is key—serve just enough to create a visually appealing and well-proportioned presentation.