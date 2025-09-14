What are the 5 types of tea leaves?

Ujjainee Roy
Green tea
Made from unoxidized leaves, green tea retains a fresh, grassy flavor and is packed with antioxidants like catechins. Known to boost metabolism, aid weight management, and promote mental clarity.
Black tea
Fully oxidised leaves give it a robust flavor and dark color. Rich in caffeine and theaflavins, it helps improve alertness, heart health, and is the base for chai and breakfast teas.
Oolong tea
Semi-oxidised, it lies between green and black tea, offering complex floral, fruity, and toasty notes. Popular in Chinese tea culture, it’s believed to support digestion and metabolism.
White tea
Made from young tea buds and minimally processed, it has a delicate sweetness and light body. It’s rich in antioxidants, gentle on the stomach, and often considered the most refined tea.
Pu-erh Tea
A fermented and aged tea from China, known for its earthy, mellow flavor. Traditionally consumed for its digestive benefits, it is also valued for lowering cholesterol and aiding gut health.