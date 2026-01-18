4 different kinds of pizzas that exist around the world

Bristi Dey
Neapolitan Style Pizza
Neapolitan pizza is quintessentially the traditional Italian pizza and is the OG pizza that the world has been introduced with. It is topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, oregano, and olive oil. The speciality of this is it’s very thin and considering that, it can be eaten with forks as well.
New York style pizza
When in NYC pizza should always be on the top of your list. With foldable slices and outer crispy crusts, these are the delicious loves of the New Yorkers. It usually has tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and goes heavy on the toppings because the crust isn’t as thin as the Neapolitan one.
Sicilian Pizza
One of the outstanding features is the square shape of the pizza slice. The dough is as soft as a pillow, topped with mostly tomato, onion, anchovies, and herbs; these serve the perfect snack. Cheese is optional here so choose your toppings accordingly.
Roman pizza
This one has two types: Pizza al Taglio and Pizza Romana, both enriching the richest flavours. Pizza al Taglio are for the casual bites which are rectangular in shape and baked in large trays with endless toppings. Pizza Romana, is ideal for sit-down meals as the crust is thin and served as a whole round shaped one. Typical toppings for both: fresh herbs, anchovies, olives, and meats.