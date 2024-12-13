Beautify your home this holiday season

Team Indulge
Create a whimsical world
Step into the enchanting world of MuseVERSE with MuseMART's stunning Channapatna toy collection. Featuring whimsical characters like the Gatekeeper, Mystic, Explorer, and Ruler, this collection brings imagination to life. Each figure is crafted from locally sourced ‘phool’ wood, showcasing traditional craftsmanship and storytelling at its best. These characters are perfect for adding a touch of playful nostalgia to your holiday decor or for gifting children a gateway to creative adventures.
Add a layer of sophistication
Transport your home to the gilded Victorian era with Rosabagh’s Duke in Love collection. This range is a visual symphony of romance and grandeur, featuring poly silk jacquard cushions and beddings in rich jewel tones with gold accents. Perfect for creating a regal setting in your living room or bedroom, these pieces will add a layer of sophistication to your Christmas celebrations while capturing the vintage magic of the season.
For cosy nights
A tribute to freedom and grandeur, this intricately designed brass and marble candle holder from Sage Living is a quintessential holiday centrepiece. Its warm antique brass finish exudes timeless charm, making it perfect for Christmas dinners or cosy nights by the fire. Pair it with the ethereal Garden of the East side table for a harmonious blend of elegance and nature-inspired artistry.
Festive charm
Turn your Christmas feast into an artistic affair with SPIN. The Birds-In-Flight Trivets feature stunning bird graphics, while the Eco-Fly Bird Set, crafted from reclaimed wood and metal, includes three unique birds with magnetic perches. For festive decor, go for the Pine Christmas Trees or colourful Joy Christmas Trees. The Aura Christmas Ornaments and Cone Christmas Trees bring elegance with textured materials and festive charm. The versatile Hikari Lamp and playful Tres Candleholders add sophistication and creativity, making SPIN a perfect blend of eco-conscious design and artistry.
Deck your walls
Deck your walls with festive magic using UDC Homes’ Season of Splendor wallpaper collection. From serene winter forests to whimsical Christmas motifs, these wallpapers are perfect for setting a cosy, festive mood in any room. Easy to install and remove, they’re a fantastic way to transform your home into a holiday haven without much hassle.
Festive trinkets
From intricate wooden carvings to festive trinkets, Traditional Handicrafts Centre’s (THC) collection reflects India’s rich cultural heritage. Their sustainable approach makes them a meaningful choice for the conscious consumer, blending tradition and modernity seamlessly.
Create an inviting bedroom
Your home’s holiday makeover isn’t complete without a cosy, inviting bedroom, and The Original Bed Company offers just that. Renowned for their traditional craftsmanship and build-to-last philosophy, their standout pieces include the Tulsk White Gold Bed, the Boyne Brass Bed and the Hamilton Bed.
Earthy tones
Bring the wild home this season with Beyond Dreams’ Kuruka 2.0 Fabric Collection, inspired by the vibrant culture and untamed beauty of the Masai Mara. Designed by Akshay and Avani Khurana, the collection features bold tribal motifs and earthy tones, blending African wilderness with contemporary elegance. Perfect for pairing with Kuruka’s sculpted furniture, these fabrics evoke the raw beauty of the savannah, turning your home into a sanctuary of art and culture.