The best rugs to warm up your winter

Team Indulge
As the chill of winter settles in, there's no better way to bring warmth and comfort to your home than with a soft, inviting rug. Whether you're looking to add a splash of colour to your living room or create a cosy corner to curl up in, the right rug can transform your space into a haven. From plush wool to faux fur, we've rounded up the best rugs to elevate your winter vibes, ensuring you stay snug and stylish all season long.
This winter, turn your home into a stylish haven of warmth and luxury with the Cocoon Pret collection. Designed for the modern homeowner who values both sophistication and comfort, these rugs combine bold, striking designs with the plush textures that make cold weather feel like a distant memory. From minimalist spaces to eclectic setups, Cocoon Pret rugs seamlessly integrate into any style while adding a touch of elegance to your seasonal decor.
This exquisite rug from Ochre At Home, perfect for welcoming Winters, exudes festive warmth with its intricate floral designs and earthy, vibrant tones. The rich blend of muted oranges, pinks, and browns add a timeless charm, while the delicate floral and leaf motifs celebrate Indian tradition. Ideal for creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere, this rug complements any festive décor, bringing together a harmonious blend of culture and elegance.
This Winter Season, elevate your home décor with a stunning rug from Studio by Agni that radiates charm. Inspired by vibrant Indian aesthetics, this rug features intricate floral patterns, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Its rich, bold colours, from deep reds to vibrant yellows, perfectly complement the warm and cosy vibe of Winter décor. Designed to bring life to any space, this rug effortlessly enhances your Winter setup with its eye-catching detail and cultural flair.
The Bliss Big Ultimate Rug by cc-tapis available at Opulin, designed by Mae Engelgeer, combines artisanal mastery with bold aesthetics. This rug’s generous size and luxurious texture provide an inviting focal point for any room. Hand-knotted in Nepal using premium Himalayan wool and pure silk, it offers an exquisite, soft pile that exudes luxury.Crafted by skilled Tibetan artisans, each rug embodies a deep respect for tradition while embracing contemporary style.
Crafted from the finest silks, Elie Saab Maison available at Vita Moderna captures a cosy winter aesthetic with its intricate floral and brocade-inspired patterns. A central medallion, framed by four corner medallions, evokes a sense of warmth and sophistication, bringing elegance to winter interiors with its rich textures and refined details.