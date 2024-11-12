Interior design trends to define 2025: What’s next in style and innovation

Team Indulge
Table accents: The subtle power of elegance
One of the most understated yet transformative elements in any living room, table accents, are stepping into the spotlight. Whether it’s a Urli (decorative bowl), a statement vase/ planter, or a sleek coffee table centrepiece, these additions bring personality to a room without overwhelming it.
We’ll see a rise in accents that are both practical and aesthetic. The focus is on clean, minimalist designs with subtle details - Manoj Kumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam
Colour palettes: Embracing earthy tones and bold accents
Gone are the days of stark whites and soft greys; the colour trends for 2025 are rich, earthy, and occasionally daring. Warm tones, including terracotta, ochre, and deep greens, are making their way into homes, balancing vibrancy with natural elements.
More homeowners will opt for palettes that mimic nature—subtle earth tones layered with bold accents like navy or burgundy. These colours create a sense of grounding and tranquility, transforming the living room into a place of relaxation and reflection - Mukul Prabhakar, founder of Concepts
Cushions and sofa designs: Textures take center stage
The 2025 trend for sofas and cushions emphasises plush comfort paired with unique textures. Velvet, boucle, and linen are set to redefine the tactile appeal of these essentials.
Cushions and sofas aren’t just about comfort; they’re statements of luxury. We’ll see more people choosing pieces that have rich textures and custom prints, turning functional furniture into focal points - Nikita Mohan of Vilasa Luxury Living notes
Drapes and rugs: Layering in luxurious fabrics
Drapes and rugs have always been staples in living room decor, but 2025 calls for a refreshing approach that includes layering and experimenting with bolder designs.
We’re moving towards styles with intricate patterns, bold colours, and layered fabrics that exude warmth. Think of drapes with subtle textures and large rugs that add contrast to floor designs - Ekta Verma of Etos Designs
Wall art: Statement pieces to spark conversation
Wall art is evolving beyond traditional paintings or framed photos. In 2025, expect statement pieces that double as conversation starters.
Wall art in 2025 will reflect personality and boldness. Homeowners are increasingly opting for custom pieces or large-scale art that speaks to their style and adds a touch of originality - Tushar Joshi, founder of Utkarsh Vastukaran