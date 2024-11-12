Interior design trends to define 2025: What’s next in style and innovation

Table accents: The subtle power of elegance

One of the most understated yet transformative elements in any living room, table accents, are stepping into the spotlight. Whether it’s a Urli (decorative bowl), a statement vase/ planter, or a sleek coffee table centrepiece, these additions bring personality to a room without overwhelming it.

We’ll see a rise in accents that are both practical and aesthetic. The focus is on clean, minimalist designs with subtle details - Manoj Kumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam