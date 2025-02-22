10 ways to transition your home décor from winter to spring

Rupam Jain
As winter fades and the spring’s golden glow emerges, it’s time to breathe new life into your home.
Elevate elegance with sculptures accents:
Swap out heavy winter décor for fluid hand carved sculptures in natural wood or stone. Their organic forms bring movement and renewal, reflecting the spirit of spring.
Bloom with botanical vases
Nothing says spring like fresh flowers! Display homegrown blooms or foraged branches in sculptural ceramic or glass vases, adding vibrancy and freshness to any spaces.
Bright with statement mirrors
Amplify natural light by incorporating artisanal mirrors. Choose organic frames—rattan, wood, or distressed metal—to bring an airy, refreshing charm to your interiors.
Style with decorative trays
Spring is the perfect time to declutter in style! Arrange scented candles, artisanal jars, or small succulents on handcrafted trays to create a clean yet elegant aesthetic.
Add warmth with candle holders
Swap winter’s musky fragrances for fresh florals and citrus- scented candles. Place intricately designed candle holders on coffee tables or shelves to create soft, inviting glow.
Refresh walls with nature-inspired art
Replace heavy winter hues with botanical sketches, watercolour landscapes, or textured pastel pieces that evoke spring’s serenity.
Curate a chic jar collection
Glass or ceramic jars in organic shapes serve as both stylish and functional decor. Use them to store kitchen essentials, fresh herbs, or potpourri for an effortless seasonal touch.
Transform your bath space with earthly accessories
Create a spa-like retreat with wooden soap dispensers, marble trays, and handcrafted bowls infusing your bathroom with a refreshing, organic appeal.
Introduce airy accents with artistic bowls
A beautifully crafted bowl, whether ceramic or stone, makes a striking centerpiece. Fill it with seasonal fruits, or dried petals or foraged branches for an effortlessly natural touch.
Breathe life into your space with sculptural planters
Celebrate spring with lush greenery in sculptural planters. Choose neutral, textured finishes that compliment modern interiors while adding a fresh botanical feel.