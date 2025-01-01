10 interior design trends to say goodbye to in 2025

Team Indulge
All-white interiors
The crisp, minimalist look of all-white spaces has been a staple for years. However, as people crave more warmth and personality in their homes, the starkness of all-white interiors is losing its appeal. In 2025, expect to see more homes embracing colour and texture, with earthy tones and deeper hues taking the spotlight.
Open shelving in kitchens
Open shelving in kitchens once made a splash for its modern, airy feel. But as practicality and functionality take precedence, this trend is starting to fade. People are realising that open shelves can quickly become cluttered, and maintaining the aesthetic can be a hassle.
Fast furniture
The rise of affordable, mass-produced furniture from big-box retailers has made it easy to furnish a home quickly and cheaply. However, in an age of sustainability, fast furniture is being replaced by high-quality, durable pieces that can stand the test of time.
Grey everything
Grey walls, floors, and furniture dominated interior design over the past decade, creating a neutral backdrop that was easy to work with. However, as interiors move toward warmer tones and more personalised spaces, the all-grey look is becoming outdated.
Matching furniture sets
Once upon a time, perfectly matching furniture sets were a must for a cohesive, well-decorated space. But in 2025, the trend is shifting towards more eclectic, curated collections where individual pieces tell a story.
Industrial style
The industrial style, with its exposed pipes, concrete floors, and raw, unfinished look, reached its peak in the 2010s. However, in 2025, this edgy aesthetic is being replaced with softer, more inviting interiors that prioritise comfort over rawness.
Minimalist decor
Minimalism, with its focus on sparse, functional spaces and neutral palettes, has been popular for years. However, people are increasingly drawn to spaces that reflect their personal style, making the stark simplicity of minimalist decor feel a bit too impersonal.
Faux finishes
Faux finishes, such as faux wood or faux marble, have been used in an effort to replicate the look of more expensive materials. However, with the growing interest in sustainability and natural materials, these artificial finishes are becoming less desirable.
All-black kitchens
While all-black kitchens once made a dramatic statement, they are starting to feel heavy and overpowering. As kitchens evolve to become more functional and inviting spaces, the all-black aesthetic is being replaced by more balanced, varied colour schemes.
Too much tech integration
Smart homes are here to stay, but an over-reliance on tech gadgets and devices is starting to feel out of place in our interiors. People are beginning to seek balance, integrating technology without making it the focal point of the room.