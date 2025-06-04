Five easy home décor tips that actually work

Team Indulge
Add greenery
It doesn’t get easier—or more beautiful—than this. Adding indoor plants is a simple yet impactful way to breathe life into your space. They bring in a sense of freshness and vibrancy, and with low-maintenance options like snake plants, pothos, or peace lilies.
Do some magic with lights
Layering different types of lighting, ambient from ceiling fixtures, task lighting like lamps, and accent touches such as fairy lights or candles, adds warmth, depth, and a cosy, inviting glow to any room.
Spread rugs
Lay down a little luxury. Adding a chic rug is one of the fastest ways to elevate your room’s decor. Rugs infuse warmth, comfort, and personality, while instantly giving your space a fresh and inviting vibe.
Declutter
Clear out anything that doesn’t serve a purpose or enhance the overall look of the space. A tidy, well-organised room creates the perfect canvas for thoughtful decorating and instantly makes your home feel more spacious and serene.
Use mirrors
Mirrors reflect light and make small spaces feel larger. Place them across from windows for maximum effect.