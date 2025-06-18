How to create a zero-waste kitchen for lazy people

Love your leftovers

The easiest way to reduce waste? Eat what’s already in your fridge. Leftovers often end up in the bin not because they’re bad—but because they’re boring. Reinvent them. Last night’s dal? Add a tempering, make paratha filling. Leftover pasta? Bake it with cheese and breadcrumbs.

Lazy tip: Label your leftovers with the date using washi tape or a marker on the lid. You’ll be shocked how often “I’ll eat it tomorrow” turns into “What is this fossil?”