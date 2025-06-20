Monsoon Survival Hacks: How to arrange your house to combat power cuts?

Subhadrika Sen
Store flashlights, candles, lanterns, headlamps and torches in every room of the house.
Make a power-cut kit, label it properly and place it in a central, easy to reach location like sitting room or kitchen. It should contain extra batteries, rechargeable lights, candles, matchsticks, first-aid with basic medicines, emergency numbers etc.
Make sure that every member of the family having a power bank keeps it charged and near their work desks.
Keep non-perishable food on the shelves. Fruits, water, biscuits etc. should be kept handy in the kitchen.
If seniors are living with you, consider having glow in the dark strips near rough turns or staircases for easy navigation.
Store shoes and slippers in their right places and do not have them lying in the house, which can otherwise cause accidents.
Keep aside a set of activity books or games in your desk if you have children at home.