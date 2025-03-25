Love keeping flowers in your room? Here's how they became a popular decor accessory

Ananya Mehta
Historically, flowers were used in palaces, temples, and homes as a sign of prosperity and devotion. In many cultures, fresh floral arrangements became essential in celebrations, religious rituals, and everyday life.
The Victorian era, in particular, popularised the idea of using flowers to express emotions, influencing home décor trends.
Apart from their visual appeal, flowers enhance indoor air quality, infuse natural fragrance, and contribute to a calming environment.
Over time, they have evolved into an essential design element, appearing in vases, pressed flower art, floral wallpapers, and upholstery. Today, whether fresh or artificial, flowers remain a timeless choice for adding vibrancy and warmth to homes across the world.