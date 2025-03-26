Why courtyards were an integral part of old houses

Ananya Mehta
Courtyards were a defining feature of traditional homes across many cultures, particularly in India, the Middle East, and Mediterranean regions.
One of the primary reasons courtyards were so important was their role in climate control. In warm climates, they provided natural ventilation, allowing air to circulate freely and keeping the house cool.
Courtyards were also the social and cultural hubs of a home. Families gathered here for meals, storytelling, and religious rituals. They provided a safe outdoor space for children to play and for women to carry out household chores while remaining within the privacy of the home.
Additionally, they allowed for small-scale gardening, with families growing herbs, flowers, and even vegetables.
Though modern architecture has moved away from courtyards, their essence remains relevant, inspiring contemporary designs that incorporate open-air spaces for better ventilation, natural light, and a sense of connection with nature.