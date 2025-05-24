Indoor plants that can survive the monsoon (and your neglect)

Atreyee Poddar
If you’re a plant parent, monsoon brings more stress than serenity. Too much water, too little light, and sudden humidity swings can wreak havoc on your leafy roommates. Add to that your own erratic watering habits, and it’s no surprise some plants don’t make it past July. With these hardy indoor picks, you can embrace your lazy rainy day rituals while your plants quietly thrive in the background. Minimal effort, maximum green. Win-win.
Snake plants are basically the introverts of the plant world—quiet, low-maintenance, and happiest when left alone. They tolerate low light, thrive in humidity, and hate being overwatered. Perfect for the monsoon mood and your forgetful watering schedule.
Pothos is practically invincible. It can grow in soil or water, survive dim corners, and bounce back from a missed watering or two. Just avoid soggy soil—use a pot with good drainage and let it do its thing.
Aloe might be associated with sunburns and summer, but it's also a solid monsoon plant. It stores water in its plump leaves and hates being waterlogged, so it actually benefits from your neglect. Keep it in a bright corner and let it be.
The ZZ plant is the kind of friend who thrives even in chaos. Its thick, waxy leaves store water, making it highly drought-tolerant. It doesn’t mind humidity or low light, making it ideal for gloomy monsoon days. Plus, it adds an instant luxe vibe to your space.
Spider plants are perfect for first-time plant parents. They love indirect light and flourish in humidity, making monsoon the ideal time for them to thrive. Bonus: they purify the air, which is great when your windows stay shut for days.
While Peace Lilies may wilt slightly when thirsty, they perk right up once watered—kind of like us after coffee. They love humidity and produce elegant white blooms even in low light. Just don’t overwater; they prefer moist, not soggy, soil.