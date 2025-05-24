Indoor plants that can survive the monsoon (and your neglect)

If you’re a plant parent, monsoon brings more stress than serenity. Too much water, too little light, and sudden humidity swings can wreak havoc on your leafy roommates. Add to that your own erratic watering habits, and it’s no surprise some plants don’t make it past July. With these hardy indoor picks, you can embrace your lazy rainy day rituals while your plants quietly thrive in the background. Minimal effort, maximum green. Win-win.