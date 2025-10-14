Diwali 2025: 6 house party ideas to bookmark for this year

Subhadrika Sen
Go floral this Diwali with a Phoolon wali diwali. From marigolds to rose, from floral rangolis to floral shower, make it an unforgettable evening.
Bollywood and Diwali are inseparable. Think of Bollywood glam meets today’s Diwali with dress ups like the stars, antakshari, dance completion, dumbsharaze and more.
Glamorous masks meets vintage drama in a Diwali Masquerade Ball. Go all out with velvets, murals, drapes, chandeliers, treasure hunts, royal games and more.
Innovate with modern times and celebrate Diwali in the dark. But instead of with fire, its a glow-in-the-dark party with neons, glow sticks, LED diyas to keep to engaged.
Go retro with the evergreen 60s or 70s music, glam, dance, and decor.
Host a mythology themed party with guetss coming over dressed as different characters from Indian epics.