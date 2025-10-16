5 indoor plants that can grow despite low sunlight

Bristi Dey
We all love decorating our rooms in the best possible way, and for plant lovers, it's a dream come true to have miniature plants placed throughout the space. But keeping them thriving without sunlight can be a real challenge. So, there comes the magical plants who survive despite low sunlight
Stromanthe Triostar: As difficult the name goes, it can be your sweetest bff when it comes to low-light survival. With its large, variegated leaves in shades of white, pink, and green, this vibrant plant is one of the most striking houseplants you could wish for.
Red Anthurium: Known as the longest blooming houseplant around the world, can surely be your comfort friend with low maintenance. Bring this low-light houseplant home to add a little colour to your living room. Fun fact: It has blooms that can last up to eight weeks
Aglaonema Wishes: This houseplant feels like a wish come true, not only is it beautiful, but it's also one of the most durable indoor plants out there, making it perfect for beginner gardeners. It sprawls in low sunlight and has minimal maintenance as well.
English Ivy: This one is ideal for bathroom decors as it grows wild and fast in high humidity and low sunlight environments. Its star-shaped leaves bring effortless charm, whether cascading from a hanging basket or sitting pretty in a pot.
Lucky Bamboo: This low-maintenance houseplant thrives in indirect light and even water-filled containers, ideal for dim corners or office desks. Known across cultures as a symbol of good luck and positive energy, it’s the perfect blend of beauty and blessing.