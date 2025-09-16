6 plants to enhance bathroom decor

Subhadrika Sen
Place a small jar of Bamboo shoots, commonly called Lucky Bamboo. It strives well in humidity and need s water-change once in two-three weeks.
From low light to damp air and long durations between watering, Pothos, is the perfect plant for your bathroom decor.
Orchids add a colourful twist to your pastel coloured or mono-coloured bathrooms. They survive well in less light and need watering only if you feel the soil is dry.
Spider plants are very low maintenance but gives good aesthetic sense in a bathroom. It just needs a little brush of water when on the verge of drying.
Snake plants can be placed on bathroom counters or on the floor, depending on the length. They are good air purifiers.
ZZ plant can survive on its own. All you need to do is add a spray of water whenever it starts drying up.