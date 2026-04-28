5 popular dishes that taste best when cooked in earthen pots

Subhadrika Sen
Biryani: Kolkata, Hyderabadi, Lucknowi or Awadhi, no matter the place of origin, it tastes best when made in sealed earthen pots that traps its flavour and steams the rice making it fragrant and delicious.
Baingan Bharta: This smokey vegetarian eggplant recipe is elevated when cooked in an earthen pot which lends it the flavour, heat and taste.
Panta Bhat: This Bengali delicacy made with soaked leftover fermented rice is best made and served in earthen pots. It is eaten with chopped onions, green chillies and mustard oil.
Meen Kulambu: This southern coastal cuisine is for all the fish lovers. Fish wrapped in banana leaves are cooked in the pot which lends a smoky and tangy flavour to it.
Chettinad Chicken: Is cooked in clay pots to enhance the spices and flavours. Similarly, other meat dishes like Laal Maas is also cooked in clay pots.